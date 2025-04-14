It is time for ANOTHER closing in New York State. The store previously announced that all of its locations would be closing.

Now, the discounts are MASSIVE and people in the area are flocking to try and get a deal. Some of the discounts are now up to 70% off and there is still some really good stuff that is available. You can buy a shepherds hook for 4 bucks. Pots and gardening supplies for less than a dollar and so much more.

Here are all of the JoAnn locations that will be Western New York. There are 6 in Western New York that are closing and 24 total stores that are potentially shutting down in New York State. Right now all of the stores are up to 60% or 70% off depending on which store you are going to and all are expected to close by the end of May 2025.

Big Lots just went through the same scenario where they had to close down almost every single one of their stores in New York State because they filed for bankruptcy and while some stores will end up reopening or being saved, a lot of people are still losing their jobs because of the closures in New York State. The landscape has changed when it comes to commerce. The online shopping has killed a lot of the brick and mortar stores because of pricing and convenience. Not to mention in New York State, the minimum wage keeps going up, which make it hard for places to operate and keep their prices low.

Even the Dollar Tree isn't a dollar anymore.

Their prices are going up, too! The Dollar Tree announced that they are going to be raising their prices from $1.25 to $1.50 in 2025.