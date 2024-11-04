Major Change For New York State Thruway In 2025?

The year is fading away, and 2025 will be here soon! Every year, there will be significant changes in New York State. Will a speedy limit change be one of them?

One thing is for certain: We will have a new president to start the new year, and the intense political campaign season will be over. Hopefully, that means we can get back to business and move things forward.

The speed limit is always a hot topic among the many things that people would like to see change in New York State.

For those who drive the New York State Thruway, you may have gotten used to the 65 MPH limit and likely drive 70 MPH or more. Wouldn't it be great to get to your destination a little faster? A speed limit adjustment would make the trip from Buffalo to Albany that much faster.

But the argument against higher speeds is always valid. Adding higher speeds could lead to more severe and fatal accidents.

Some are already working to lower the speed limits in urban areas of New York State.

The New York State Capital City is just one of the cities.

This City is Lowering Speed Limits to Under 30MPH

According to multiple reports, the speed limit in portions of Albany will be reduced from 30 MPH to 25. Beginning January 1st, the current speed limit of 30 miles an hour will drop to 25 miles per hour on most roads. Drivers will be alerted about the upcoming change during an awareness campaign that starts in the fall.

In a post on "X," Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan noted that this important change will make our streets safer for everyone. 🌟 A huge thank you to our partners and advocates for their support in this crucial step!

There are currently no plans in place to raise the New York State speed limit for 2025.