Massive Speed Limit Change For Portions Of New York State

The summer is past the halfway point and here in New York State, there are some places that are getting ready for a new speed limit for the start of 2025.

It is that time of the year that drivers are distracted more than ever! There are so many things on our minds and yet the roads are packed with so many reasons to stay focused. Kids on bike, motorcycles and people walking are just a few of the reasons.

But some cities are starting to take closer look at their speed limits within the city limits. The New York State Capital city is just one of the cities.

According to multiple reports, the speed limit in portions of Albany will be going from 30 MPH to 25. Beginning January 1st, the current speed limit of 30 miles an hour will drop to 25 miles per hour on most roads. Drivers are going to be alerted about the upcoming change during an awareness campaign that is going to start in the fall.

In a post on "X", once known as Twitter, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan noted that: This important change will make our streets safer for everyone. 🌟 A huge thank you to our partners and advocates for their support in this crucial step!

You may see this change take place in other portions of New York State soon. With more people on e-bikes and scooters and walking, there is a growing concern about vehicle/pedestrian accidents. Slowing the traffic down may help.