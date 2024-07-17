Massive Snakes Slither Around New York State

It is World Snake Day and the perfect time to highlight some of the bigger snakes that people have seen around New York State.

There are a variety of big snakes in and around New York State and we just spotted one in a park in Western New York!

Many people have a fear of snakes. Add me to that list of people with the affliction known as Ophidiophobia. Ophidiophobia is an extreme, overwhelming fear of snakes.

There is a good chance that just outside the house, in your backyard, is a snake slithering around and looking for an easy meal like a mouse, mole or chipmunk. But some snakes may be lurking around that lake or pond you swim in and they look nasty!

Here is a picture of a snake that a listener found in a park near West Falls, New York!

Most people who have seen this photo think it is a water snake of some sort.

According to A-Z Animals.com:

There are 17 species of snakes in New York, and three of these can be found lurking in the water. Thankfully, none of them are venomous,

Regardless if they are venomous or not, they sure look nasty! However, it may be a good day to get over that fear and embrace it. World Snake Day takes place every year on July 16th. According to a post on DaysOfTheYear.com: "World Snake Day is an important day when it comes to increasing awareness about the different species of snake all around the world".