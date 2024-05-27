Have you been in the woods or the water this spring? If so, have you seen any large snakes? There are a variety of big snakes in and around New York State and we just spotted one in a park in Western New York!

Many people have a fear of snakes. Add me to that list of people with the affliction known as Ophidiophobia. Ophidiophobia is an extreme, overwhelming fear of snakes.

There is a good chance that just outside the house, in your backyard, is a snake slithering around and looking for an easy meal like a mouse, mole or chipmunk. But some snakes may be lurking around that lake or pond you swim in and they look nasty!

Here is a picture of a snake that a listener found in a park near West Falls, New York!

Most people who have seen this photo think it is a water snake of some sort.

According to A-Z Animals.com:

There are 17 species of snakes in New York, and three of these can be found lurking in the water. Thankfully, none of them are venomous,

Regardless if they are venomous or not, they sure look nasty!!!!

HOT WEATHER DANGERS

Taking the kids to a park or playground? You want to be sure they are safe from some of the heat related dangers.

This Friday could be the hottest day of summer in many portions of New York State and if you plan a visit to the playground, check the slides before the kids get on them.

In a report from KY3.com:

...(slides) can heat to around 130 degrees and cause serious burns. The Battlefield Fire Protection District ... urge parents to test out playground equipment with the back of their hands before letting their kids go and play.

