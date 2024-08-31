Massive, Record Number Of People Have Entered New York State

If it seemed that there were more people around your town in New York State last year, you are correct! A massive amount of people entered New York State in 2023.

It is cliche, but it truly is hard to believe how fast this year has gone. The fall and the holidays are only a few weeks away and before you know it, we will be making plans for 2025.

But the news this week is about 2023. There was an incredible, record breaking amount of people that made their way in to New York State.

According to a post on "X", formerly known as Twitter, from the Governor of New York State, 2023 saw an massive amount of people visiting portions of New York State.

Kathy Hochul's post indicated that: "306.3 million. That’s how many people visited our state in 2023 – the most in New York State history!"

Have you traveled across New York State lately? We did a road trip with our kids and saw most of the state and just about everywhere we drove, we saw a ton of people! There are many things to see and do in New York and it appears the word has gotten out.