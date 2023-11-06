Massive Police Presence This Week Across New York State

There will be a large State Police presence across New York State this week and, more specifically, near bridges and overpasses.

There have been a string of larger vehicles, like box trucks and semi trucks hitting bridges over the last few weeks and for whatever the reason, they are causing a good deal of damage.

While there are some bridges that have the clearance height posted on them, there are some that don't and regardless of that, drivers need to be aware of the size of the vehicle they are driving.

State Troopers will be working with local agencies to increase patrols during the "Check Your Height, Know It's Right" initiative that runs through Saturday. Officials say bridge strikes are preventable and can cause potential hazards to motorists and first responders.

Spectrum News reported that:

This renewed effort comes as there have been 808 strikes in New York state from 2021 to 2022. Since the beginning of this year, there have been 91 on the New York State Thruway. "Everyone needs to be concerned about hitting a bridge," New York State Department of Transportation Assistant Commissioner Patrick Barnes said. "Whether you're driving as a commercial driver, or renting a box truck, or pulling your RV, you need to know the height of your vehicle. You can hurt yourself, you can hurt others."

