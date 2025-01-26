Massive News For Waitresses + Waiters in New York State

If you are a waitress or a waiter you know that tips are how you survive. How you know you are doing a good job. How it supplements the horrible waiter pay in New York State.

Then it gets taxed and you feel like you loose all your money.

There is good news that seems to be getting closer to a reality. In fact, you can see the bill that was proposed this week right below.

Soon, there may not be any more tax on your tips if you are a waitress or a waiter. The new federal law, if approved would ban the federal taxes from coming out of your tips specifically. Now, will hopefully mean that New York State will also follow suit and halt incoming taxes on your tips.

I worked in restaurants for a long, long time and I know that the tips are how you survive. It's a trick game sometimes that you have to play in the hospitality world. There is nothing worse that being a bartender with multiple other people and a patron gives YOU a big tip for being great, but then you have to split all the tips with your other co-workers at the end of the night. Or do you? If someone that is being a patron at the bar says this is specifically for you and to put it in your pocket. Is that a tip or a gift? Either way it seems fair that you should just be able to put it in your pocket without splitting.

Check out the bill below and hopefully, it becomes a reality.