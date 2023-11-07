Massive News For Beloved New York State Campground

There is big news from a popular campground in the Western New York area. Thee will be a new owner when the next camping season arrives. What will that mean for current campers and those with seasonal sites?

There are dozens of great places for families to camp here in New York State. From the Adirondacks to the Niagara Region, we are blessed to have great parks and campgrounds.

But the latest camping news has some in the Western New York area wondering what is going to happen next? Will there be changes?

Buffalo Business First is reporting that Colden Lakes Resort has been sold for $2.45 million to a Canadian buyer.

I spoke with some of the seasonal campers who were left with many questions and no information about the sale.

As for the winter camping in New York State, there are some places that offer lots of fun!

If you plan to camp with kids, it can be a challenge. As a father of four kids, I am always finding new ways to enjoy the outdoors with them.

Must Have Items For Camping With Kids Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

But we did learn a few things along the way about taking young kids camping for the first time. Really, these things can be used to take kids camping weather it’s your first or 10th time. The best thing I can tell you as a dad of three when camping, is to have lots of patience and understand the kids just wanna have fun. I realize that as a dad sometimes you want to teach them to do certain things or have them follow a certain way of doing things that you do. But that’s not always a practical expectation.

We had a ball and these tips from listeners were also very helpful when it came to having a great weekend camping. The great outdoors are so exciting and it is some thing that I really enjoy. Being able to share the experience with my kids and my wife will forever be one of my favorite memories. If you are interested in getting a camper or considering it I highly recommend it. We have a 17 foot camper and although it is tight for our large family, it sure was perfect for when we needed a place to sleep and wasn’t on the ground in a tent.

I wish you the best of luck if you’re going camping anytime soon. Truthfully, the fall may be your best bet when it comes to camping as the weather sometimes can be exactly what you would hope for.

14 Things You'll Always Find In A Typical Buffalo Home Gallery Credit: Brett Alan