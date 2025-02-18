Amazon Has Major Update For New York State Residents

There is some big news for Amazon shoppers in portions of New York State as there are plans for an expansion.

The busy Holiday shopping season is behind us and many of us are paying off those credit card bills. But retailers are always planning ahead and the online shopping never seems to really end.

But when it comes to getting the packages and products you order delivered, it is all about convenience, efficiency and speed!

According to many reports, there are some plans in the works to build a new Amazon warehouse in a strategic area of New York State.

he more than three-million-square foot distribution center would be located in Florida, which is just outside of Amsterdam.

WNYT.com has a story that says, "The Albany Business Review reports that it would be a state-of-the-art facility handling e-commerce and storage, as well as distribution".

We seem to be getting Amazon deliveries all the time! With four kids, ordering things like Valentines Day supplies or Halloween costumes and everything in between is much easier and, in many cases, cheaper through Amazon. However, I make it a point to try to shop LOCAL and help the "mom and pop" type of stores.

But here in the Western New York area, we have a large Amazon distribution facility nearby and when we place an order, it is common for the delivery to happen in less than 24 hours!

I am not that old, but I am old enough to remember the days of ordering something through a catalog and waiting for shipping for weeks! Buying local is my favorite way to shop but getting something delivered in hours an not days is huge sometimes.