Massive New York State New Pet Law Starts Sunday

Before 2025 gets here, New York State will have a massive new law begin that has animal advocates very happy.

When 2025 arrives, New York State will be offering more money to young families and working harder to help expecting, working moms. But this new law is aimed to protect the fur babies in the Empire State.

As far as New York State is concerned, soon you will not be able to buy a pet in certain places.

As of December 15th, there will be a new law that prohibits the sale of pets in retail stores.

In a press release from the New York State Attorney General, it was noted that: "New York Attorney General Letitia James today reminded licensed pet dealers with retail stores that selling dogs, cats, and rabbits will be illegal in New York starting on December 15. The pet sale ban is intended to stop dangerous large-scale breeding operations known as “puppy mills,” where animals are often mistreated and suffer from serious health issues".

For those who are looking to get a pet, the Holidays seem like a good time for that to happen. What kind wouldn't love to see a new puppy or kitten on Christmas Day? However, most animal advocates and experts caution you on that decision.

The ASPCA notes that: "The ASPCA recommends the giving of pets as gifts only to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one, and the ability to care for it responsibly".

Have a safe and fun Holiday and be mindful of where you are seeking out a new furry member of the family.