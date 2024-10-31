Massive New York State Law Impacts EVERY House

There are less than 70 days to go in 2024 and across New York State, we are waiting for the snow to start to arrive. But it is still October and before we make resolutions for 2025, it is time to consider your safety and the law.

October is fire prevention month and in many schools, kids are taught how to respond if a fire should happen at home. Moms and dads, this is a good time to check smoke alarms and review the family's safety plan.

But there is one law in New York State that perhaps you need to brush up on and make a move on.

There is a law that most municipalities take very seriously here in New York State. In fact, it is a law that not only helps to keep you safe, it helps first responders to identify where you live in the event of an emergency.

According to at least one outlet and municipality in New York State, "New York State law requires that all buildings have numbers placed on the front side of the building in plain view".

The law reads as follows:

(p) “…numbers are to be place in a position to be plainly legible and visible from the street or road fronting the property. These numbers shall be arabic numerals or alphabet letters. Numbers shall be a minimum of 4 inches high with a minimum stroke of .5 inches.”

Beyond having the proper numbers on the house or building , it is also vitally important to have the proper smoke and CO alarms in the home that are functioning properly.