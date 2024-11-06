Portions Of NY Facing Massive Water Crisis

There are only a few weeks left in 2024 and in portions of New York State, there is a new potential crisis that has formed and has caught the attention of state officials and forecasters.

The Halloween weather was a record setter in many parts of the Empire State as the temperatures soared well above the average and recorded temps of the past. In Buffalo, New York, it was the warmest October 31st on record.

All this is great news for many, and certainly for the kiddos, but the fact is, there are areas that are too dry and in a drought situation.

As we enter the Thanksgiving and Holiday season, the real gift that many want it rain! The ground is super dry and so are the reservoirs in some areas.

But New York State, and the Hudson Valley, are not alone in the fact that it is way too dry and there is a dire need for some sort of precitpitation.

WHEN IS IT A DROUGHT?

Just because it is dry, does that mean New York State is truly in a drought? According to most reports, and DROUGHT.gov, "Drought is generally defined as “a deficiency of precipitation over an extended period of time (usually a season or more), resulting in a water shortage.”

