Massive New Addition at Grocery Stores Could Be Coming to New York State

This could be either really great news to customers, but also really bad news to small business owners in New York State as well.

Imagine going to the grocery store and being able to buy wine right there so you do not have to make a second trip to the liquor store. There are so many major wineries in New York State that supply wine not just here in our State, but across America. New York State is the second biggest wine maker in the United States only behind California. The bill has been reintroduced to law makers in New York to make this possible.

It might be great news for wine makers, but maybe not for liquor stores.

Would you love it or hate it if you were able to buy wine at the grocery store?

Right now there are over 40 states across America that already allow grocery stores to sell wine right in the store. It is certainly convenient for the customer, but there are so many mom and pop liquor stores across New York State that it could potentially put some shops in some really tough situations. We asked a local liquor store how much of their business is from wine sales and they said just under 40% of sales comes from wine!

If you bring wine to the grocery stores, it’s just going to put those people out of business because this is all they rely on and big grocery chains, big corporations, they don’t need the extra money that they are going to make off the wine", one small liquor store owner said.