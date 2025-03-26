Massive Laundry Detergent Recall May Impact New York State

There is a recall alert that has been posted that might impact those who use a particular laundry product here in New York State.

Doing the laundry is one of the most mundane, yet important, chores that we all have to do! However, when it comes to the actual products that we use to clean our clothes, there is an incredible variety of them. From scent free to, dye free and everything in between, the laundry soap aisle is getting longer and longer.

But no matter the way you do your laundry, the safety of your family is always the number one priority and this recall may be the one you need to watch for.

According to multiple reports, the new recall is for a Woolite product. The Woolite Delicates detergent in 50-fluid-ounce bottles has been recalled and you can return it for a refund.

WHY THE RECALL?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says:

"The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment".

Of all the household chores that we have, the laundry is my least favorite and it is because it NEVER ends! We have four kids and their clothes all look the same to me and sorting them out is not easy. The biggest issue I have is that the kids never turn their clothes RIGHT SIDE out when they place them in the laundry basket.

But it is one of those things that will never change and I do the best I can to get it done before it piles up to the ceiling.