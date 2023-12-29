Massive Hillside Ranch For Sale In New York State [PHOTOS]

There is an incredible home for sale in New York State that is not only in an ideal location, it is truly a one of a kind ranch style home.

Those who are buying or selling homes these days are fearing and facing interest rates and historic levels. However, there are some who will say that you should by now and wait rather than wait then buy. According to some, interest rates will come down eventually and now may be the best time to grab a home before the demand makes it difficult.

If living along a scenic canal, with plenty of great views and space both inside and outside the home to entertain is your dream, this place has it! For just over $1.1 million, this hillside ranch could be yours!

Take a look at the space in this house!! The patio is perfect and so is the extra barn/garage.

Perfect Ranch Home For Sale In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

According to Zillow, 6683 N. Canal Rd in Lockport, New York is...

IMMACULATE 3BR, 2.5 BATH, CUSTOM HILLSIDE RANCH NESTLED HIGH ON 68 ROLLING ACRES (ADJACENT TO THE ERIE CANAL & TOWPATH) OVERLOOKING 2 ACRE STOCKED POND, FIELDS, WOODS & MANICURED GROUNDS. HOUSE FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN W/ HIGH CEILINGS & PLENTY OF WINDOWS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS.

This house has been on the market for 67 days and for most buyers, the kitchen and bath are deal breakers and this checks the boxes. But for me, the best part of this house is barn and backyard!

New York State has some pretty spectacular homes for sale. If you love mountain living, there is a great home for sale in The Adirondacks.

Massive Lake Placid Mansion For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden