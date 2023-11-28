Massive Fruit Recall Now Extended To New York State

A fruit recall has been extended to 32 states and New York State is on the list after a case of salmonella has been reported.

The Holidays are here and we are gathering to share dinners and fun with family and friends. This past Thanksgiving travel was the busiest in years and as we start a new week, the weather will now become a factor.

But as we start the new week and you may be shopping to fill the fridge or freezer, there is an important recall that is on cantaloupe.

According to the CDC website:

This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

This is also the time of the year that you will be baking. Do you need an ID to buy certain baking products in New York State?

A friend of mine was shopping in a store in New York State and was asked for ID when he went to buy baking soda! Apparently, baking soda is a big recipe for some drugs and is used by drug dealers and there are also online challenges that some are saying are too dangerous for kids. These are all the reasons that were provided when my friend asked "why"?

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

There are some places in the United States that also have been discussing this as well. According to a post on JohnLocke.org from a few years ago:

Now it seems that folks in Missouri may soon need an ID to purchase Baking Soda because it’s a substance used in the development of crack-cocaine. Now you might have to get carded in Missouri to bake a cake.

