Massive Explosion Rocks New York State Home

There was a fatal explosion that has rocked Central New York State and has people shook up in nearby neighborhoods.

According to multiple reports, a propane leak may have been the cause of the blast that flattened the home and took one life and has another person in the hospital.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel are looking in to the exact cause of the leak and the powerful explosion.

The Madison County victims are 74-year-old Susan Pynn who has died and her husband, 78-year-old Carl Pynn,remains in critical condition.

There are many dangers with propane as it is a unique, non-toxic, gas. When it leaks in the air, propane will sink to the lowest level possible and any spark can cause an ignition. According to at least one website post, "Usually, what causes propane explosions is a leak in an enclosed and poorly ventilated space combined with some kind of ignition source—usually an open flame. The leaks usually occur because of damaged or worn gas regulators".

It is that time of the year when many people are grilling or using propane for camping and other outdoor events. It is vital to make sure that the tanks are in good shape and that you are using the propane and the grill or other device, properly. Remember to always shut the grill OFF after use and turn off propane. "If gas is left to build-up because the valve hasn’t been shut off, and an ignition source is available, an explosion could occur".