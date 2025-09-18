There is about to be a dramatic change to the ingredients in your favorite snack food that you buy in New York State. As the discussion about food dyes continues, companies are already making plans to adjust their products to be compliant.

The football season is here, and the kids are back in school. It is safe to say that it is snack season! If you ask most people, there are few snacks as good as Doritos! However, if you ask our kids and their friends, there is a close second-place favorite-Takis! "Takis is a Mexican brand of flavored rolled tortilla chips produced by Barcel, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo since 2019".

But regardless of which snack you pick as your favorite, the chemicals that are used to color them are being regulated.

The Change To Doritos Ingredients

According to multiple reports, Doritos is just one of the companies that are moving toward healthier ingredients. Ironically, the food that is considered to be "junk food" by some is going to contain veggies! NBC News reports that" Instead of Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6, the snacks will be colored with a mix of beets, radishes, paprika, annatto and turmeric".

We have been talking about food dyes and how they impact our kids' behavior for a few years. We noticed that our kids would be a little more hyper and, in some cases, would run a low fever after eating or drinking things with red dye in the ingredients. Even the medicine that we gave them would have dyes in it and made things worse. Once we figured out the issue was the red dye, it became easier to help them feel better.