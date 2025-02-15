Massive Controversy Over Girls High School Basketball Score in New York State

This is quite the debate over the one of the most lop sided high school basketball games of all time in New York State.

A big rivalry game made some headlines this week in Western New York. There was a game between North Tonawanda vs. Tonawanda, and the game ended in a blowout.

The game ended 120-9, according to the New York State Sportswriter Association that happened this week. That is one of the biggest wins of all time.

People are arguing on social media about the game.

ON ONE HAND: Should North Tonawanda have stopped scoring after a certain amount? They won by 111 points. That is insane. Some parents and fans are saying that the score is embarrassing and they should have had some sportsmanship for the other team. They didn't have to score that many points to embarrass them. What is the point of getting kids into high school sports, to begin with?

ON THE OTHER HAND: You don't want the winning team to stop playing the game? People are calling for the coach or the athletic director of North Tonawanda to be fired for winning so badly. It has been really controversial on social media for the past couple of days.

UPDATE: According to MaxPreps, the organization that keeps tabs and scores for all things High School Sports has it noted that the game between North Tonawanda and Tonawanda was 102-9.

What do you think? What would you tell your kid if they were on either team? How would you feel as a parent of one of the kids on either team?