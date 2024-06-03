Massive Changes Coming In New York State This Week

This is the first week of June and could be one of the biggest for changes in New York State. Lawmakers in New York State are finalizing details for various new laws and regulations before the session ends.

At the start of 2024, there were a number of new laws that we initiated and put in place. For example, minimum wage and the age for which some young people can work and what jobs they can have.

But nearing the halfway point of the year, it is time to see what is next for New York State and Governor Hochul has some points that she is trying to stress.

Before the lawmakers of New York State leave this week, there are some things that the Governor wants to see happen.

According to reports, there's a debate on several issues including climate change and limits to the harmful impacts of social media on children.

In a post on "X", formerly Twitter, the Governor of New York State made her intentions clear. "This week, I spoke with parents, young people, and advocates across the state about the youth mental health crisis and how our legislation will keep kids safe online".

While I may disagree with some of the things that New York State puts in place, I also have four kids under 8 years old. Like most parents, I try to make sure that they are not being exposed to any videos/posts that they should not see. They are still young and, to my knowledge, are not on social media. However, those days are not far off and our family will be waiting to see what comes from the legislative sessions this week in Albany.