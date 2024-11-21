Massive Change at School Lunches in New York State

They are being pulled from school cafeterias immediately and now some schools will have to find a substitute.

Lunchables will no longer be a part of the National School Lunch Program.

Why are Lunchables getting removed from schools?

Lunchables will no longer be a part of the National School Lunch Program because the demand at schools that participated was so low. Even with the increased protein requirements, little change in sales happened. The two options that were available in schools were Turkey & Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Extra Cheesy Pizza.

Last year, we brought two NSLP compliant Lunchables options to schools that had increased protein. While many school administrators were excited to have these options, the demand did not meet our targets. This happens occasionally across our broad portfolio, especially as we explore new sales channels. Lunchables products are not available in schools this year and we hope to revisit at a future date,” the company said in a statement according to theHill.com.

How much business does that mean that Heintz is going to lose?

The parent company says that the program that was adapted into schools was less than 1% of the entire Lunchable sales as a whole.

In the grocery store they are priced about $2.20 on average.

I can imagine this. As a parent now of two little guys, you don't get much food when you buy a Lunchable. 4 crackers, some cheese and a juice box isn't exactly going to fill up my kids. (Parents with boys especially, you know that this isn't even close to enough food).