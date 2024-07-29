Massive Cash Payout For Someone In New York State?

You may be so busy this summer that you did not even realize the massive amount of cash that is available to win. New York State is part of the multi state lottery jackpots that are soaring right now.

Inflation, rising prices and high interest rates may not be a problem for you IF you win either the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots that are sitting in the hundreds of millions right now.

Use any cliche that you want, a dollar and a dream, gotta be in it to win it, whatever! But, get ready to play and hope for the best on these.

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $306 million with a cash option of $143.8 million.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball jackpot sits at $131 million with the cash option just over $63 million!

With this type of cash, you can pay off the house, a school loan (or two),the car and still have millions left over to buy the things you have dreamed of!

If I were to win, I would do the obvious things like paying off debt and making sure our kids are taken care of. But after that, it sure would be nice to have a place in the Florida Keys and a cabin in the Rocky Mountains!

Good luck with both drawings this weekend!