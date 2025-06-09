Massive + Brand New Water Park Opened in Western New York

This is an extremely well built, impressive water park that you can even rent for birthday parties this summer in Western New York! They call it a splash pad, but because it has slides and other attractions, it is certainly not like your local water splash pad that you are used to. It is the largest one that is now available in Western New York.

Where is this water park?!

260 Brompton, Tonawanda New York.

There is an admission so make sure that you prepare beforehand. If you are a non-resident, the tickets are 7 bucks per person. If you live in Tonawanda the tickets are only 5 bucks. If you are a resident, you need to have your access card in order to get the 5 dollar admission.

Does every kid need a ticket in order to get in?

The only kids that are free are UNDER 2. Kids 8 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

What are the hours for the Tonawanda Hour Park?

May 27 – June 29, 2025

Monday-Friday; 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., 4 - 6 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., 4 - 6 p.m.

June 30 - September 1, 2025

Sunday-Tuesday; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., 4 - 6 p.m., 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

After September 1, 2025 (weather dependent)

Monday-Friday; 4 - 6 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., 4 - 6 p.m.

It is so nice to have places like this in Western New York especially during the summer time months for the kids. There are splash pads all over Western New York, but this one is by far the biggest. We could use another splash pad in the southtowns. Where would be a good spot for it?