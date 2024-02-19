Massive Ban Starts Next Month In New York State

The weather this winter in New York State has been anything but "wintery". In fact, we have seen less snow than average in most cities in the state this season and if it were not for a couple of lake effect snow events, there may not have been any recorded snow.

But as February rolls in to the second half, there is a chance that things are going to change and the snow will return thanks to a powerful Nor'easter that will drive wind, snow and rain to portions of New York State.

This mild stretch of weather has also brought drier than normal conditions and residents have been using the good weather to clean up the sticks and trees that were toppled from the strong winds of January. Burning them now is fine. However, a deadline is looming here in New York State.

Here in New York State, in an effort to protect precious forests, woodlands and local residences, there is an annual burn ban that is in place.

Annual burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14.

The New York State DEC reminds everyone that although burning is a quick and efficient way to get rid of downed sticks, limbs and debris...

When you plan a fire, always check for fire danger in your area on DEC's online map (updated every week). Also, local governments may have stricter rules than NYS; your fire department will have information about local burning laws.

The weather is about to get colder and, for some, stay rather dry. Be smart and be safe and remember that March 16th will be here soon.

