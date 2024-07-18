Massive Amount of Tickets Handed Out In New York State

The summer is at the halfway point and already the New York State police have handed out a large amount of tickets to drivers.

The heat and humidity are going to start to subside and the fun is just beginning. If you are planning a road trip anytime soon, there are some things to remember. Watch for kids on bicycles and keep your speed in check. On those clear, sunny days it is easy to get distracted.

But there are dozens of things that drivers need to be aware of beyond speed. Wearing a seat belt, keeping kids in the proper seat, not texting and following the move over law are just a few of the things we need to do when we are behind the wheel.

According to recent reports, the New York State Police handed out many tickets over the Fourth of July holiday week.

In a post from New York State, it was noted that "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the results of the July 4th holiday traffic safety enforcement drive. State and local law enforcement issued more than 37,000 tickets over the Fourth of July enforcement campaign this year".

There was an alarming amount of speeding tickets issued as 9,316 were reported by the New York State Police.

We can all do our part to keep the roads safe. The summer flying by and we all want to squeeze in more and more things before the kids go back to school. However, as the old saying goes, "slow and steady" will win the race.