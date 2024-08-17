Man Hit By Car in Strange Video on Buffalo’s Skyway
The video went viral yesterday after a man got hit on the Skyway in Buffalo yesterday morning.
The video is strange.
Apparently, a man's car broke down and he was out of the car walking on the Skyway. Then the video starts and you can see a man in a tan car hit him, get out of the car and run around and pick him up as if he is about to put him in the tan car.
Take a look at the video below.
10 Private Pools You Can Rent In Western New York
Here are some local pools you can rent by the hour to keep your cool this summer.
Gallery Credit: Swimply/Canva