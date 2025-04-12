There is a recall that has been posted by one of the most popular grocery stores in New York State.

As we start the busy Easter and Passover season, families across New York State are planning their vacations and family get-togethers. For most families, that means a large meal!

If you are shopping this week, Wegmans has an alert this week.

What Is Recalled?

According to a website post from Wegmans this week, they are recalling bagged braised beef with vegetables due to concerns it could contain a white-rubber foreign material.

"Wegmans Cook in Bag Braised Beef with Vegetables

UPC: 100-77890-61671-7 Best By Date: 04/16/2025"

What Should Customers Do?

If this is a product that you have, you are asked to return it to the store at the service desk.

Easter and Passover are happening this month along with a break for students and teachers at most schools in New York. For our family, we are already stocking up on snacks and food to get us through the week. We have four kids who are snack monsters and eat just about everything that they can.

We are also going to be buying our eggs to color for Easter soon. Thankfully, the current price of eggs is not all that bad. Certainly not as bad as we had though it might be.

If you would like to keep up with any recalls here in New York, there are many resources and websites. RECALLS.gov is one of the best.