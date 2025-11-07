If you have never been to a speakeasy in Western New York, they are pretty fun. The theme of them is what makes them so great, not really because they are secret. After all, back in the day a speakeasy was an illegal drinking establishment that became popular during the Prohibition era in the United States.

Quite literally, it was called a 'speak easy' because you didn't want to talk about it much because it was supposed to be a secret. Sometimes it was a light about porch or inside a room to know that the 'speakeasy' was open.

Of course, they truly aren't really a thing anymore, but people still open 'speakeasies' in Western New York.

Share Kitchen and Bar, on Main Street in Williamsville, has become a wildly popular spot in the Village over the years and they just announced last week is that they bought a new building for a wedding space and speakeasy. It will be at the former VFW Post #416 building right in the village. On their Facebook, the owners wrote:

This new location will be transformed into a stunning venue perfect for weddings, showers, and other special events, offering the same exceptional quality and memorable experiences our guests have come to expect. But that’s not all – the lower floor will also feature a separate speakeasy and wine bar, providing an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere for you to enjoy".

Where is there a speakeasy in Western New York?

Hartman's Distilling Co.- 55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY 14204

The General Riley Speakeasy - 644 Oakwood Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052

Bakery 55 - It is probably the 'realest' speakeasy in Buffalo. You actually need a passcard that opens up a bookshelf in the bakery across the street from the Key Bank Center. 79 Perry St, Buffalo, NY 14203

High Violet - 710 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222