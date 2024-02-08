Massive Concert News For All Of New York State

There is some great news for anyone who wants to attend a concert in New York State and is looking to buy cheap tickets for a show! There is a big sale happening this week and you can buy a lawn ticket for every show at various venues across New York.

This may be the biggest and best lineup of shows ever put together. Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans of live music have been packing in to concert venues and the outdoor spaces are seeing record crowds!

If you want to see as many shows as possible this summer and save some money, the lawn pass is the ideal way to get your tickets.

LiveNation is offering people the chance to see shows for one great price. The "Lawnie Pass" costs 239 dollars plus tax and is good for venues like CMAC, SPAC and Darien Lake Amphitheater!

There is something special about being outside on a warm and clear summer night at a concert. On a hot summer day, when the sun starts to set and you are with all of your friends dancing and singing to your favorite songs, there are few things more exiting! For some, the lawn is THE place to watch a show and this is your chance to score a big saving on your tickets.

