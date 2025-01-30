LOOK: The Most Enormous Shopping Malls In New York State

Fellow Gen X-ers and millennials can look back fondly on the times throughout middle school and high school when we could spend all of our money we had saved during a weekend trip to our local shopping mall.

Was it financially smart? Absolutely not… but do we still miss the smell of Auntie Anne’s pretzels and our classmates’ jealousy? You’d better believe it.

Considering that malls are scarce in general here in New York State (aka basically extinct), it’s amazing to realize that some of the shopping centers here aren’t just successful and surviving– they’re thriving.

Oh, and, may we add, ENORMOUS.

In fact, the Empire State boasts some of the biggest malls in the United States, and we can bet some of them are right near your hometown.

Here Are The Most Gigantic Malls In All Of New York State

We know, we know– the convenience of online shopping is one of the greatest things to come around this past decade. We don’t remember the last time we couldn’t get something we needed or wanted on our steps within 48 hours thanks to Amazon Prime free shipping. But for the time being (and nostalgia’s sake), do yourself a favor and close out the apps to take a trip down memory lane to your favorite, massive neighborhood mall.