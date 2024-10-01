World’s Largest Cheesecake Located In This New York Town

There are so many world records that have been set in New York state, and now we can add another one to the growing list!

Over the years, we have seen many worthy New Yorkers that have received the honor of being a Guinness World Record Holder, with credited titles like the World’s Largest Walmart Supercenter (Albany), World’s Smallest Diner (Watkins Glen), and the Longest Line of Pink Flamingos (Buffalo).

As of this weekend, a town in New York has reclaimed the title for World’s Largest Cheesecake!

Weighing in at just over 15,000 pounds, according to Syracuse.com , this cheesecake was able to break the previously held record by approximately 5,000 pounds. It was set on display at the Cream Cheese Festival, which is held annually in a town called Lowville, located about 80 miles north of Syracuse.

After the Cream Cheese Festival patrons found out that they reclaimed their title for World’s Largest Cheesecake, they celebrated in a unique way. Lieutenant Colonel Adam Keller, commander of the 6-6 Air Cavalry Squadron at Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division, used a sword to cut every festival attendee a legendary slice of cheesecake.

I’ve had cheesecake so many times, but to say you had a slice of the World’s Largest, Record-Setting Cheesecake? What a feat!

Take a look at some of the pictures of the cheesecake below!

“WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY TO BREAK A RECORD! We’re still in awe of the AMAZING turnout for yesterday’s Cream Cheese Festival in Downtown Lowville where Kraft Heinz broke the record for the World’s Largest Cheesecake! The 15,008 lb. creation was impressive to see and delicious to eat! We thank all the folks at Kraft Heinz for their hard work in pulling this off and once again putting us on the map with Guinness World Records!”

Think they can top it again next year? 🙂

