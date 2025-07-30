There is a changing of ownership on the horizon for a local popular, Lancaster restaurant. Bloomfield's Pub is changing hands at the beginning of August.

The restaurant is owned by TJ Northem, who has owned the business and building since 2020. TJ and his family did some great work and nice renovations when taking on the business back in the beginning during the COVID era. It attracted people all over Western New York with their 'Home of the Appetizer' slogan, gluten free menu, great service and many events including live music, bike nights and bingo. Northem had gone on to work his way up in Disney for the past couple of years and now it is time to move on.

Now, the ownership will be changing on August 1 by a man from Alden--Joe King. Gift cards will still be accepted and it sounds like it is going to be a smooth transition.

Thank you, Northems!

