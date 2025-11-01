East Aurora was always ranked the number one "downtown" in Western New York. After all it seemed like it was the OG when it came to being able to have a beer and walk down the street with no open container law. In addition there was just so many staples, bars, restaurants that were so lively and so much nightlife all the time. During COVID, East Aurora was the number one spot people are trying to buy a home for in Western New York... It was all the rage and while the village is still pretty sweet and so many iconic things happen there Is it still number one in Western New York?

You have Williamsville, New York that hosts music on main every Thursday in the summer, they host a lawn fate, and have tons of bars and live music all of the time. Of course there's others... But then suddenly you have Lancaster, New York all of the sudden coming out of nowhere. For years Lancaster had almost nothing and it was a big complaint by residents all of the time. They had one restaurant called Eddy Ryan's that everyone went to for banquets and after games and that was about it in the"downtown". Now so many notable restaurants and establishments are coming into downtown Buffalo including Fatty Beer, Wayland Brewing, Papi Grande's, Buffalo Burger Bros and so much more.

Plus just like East Aurora there is no more open container law. Lancaster is home to some of the most notable parades in Western New York but the one that sticks out the most is the Christmas fire truck parade that host tens of thousands of people lining the village and fire trucks and emergency vehicles coming from all over the state, Pennsylvania and Ohio to participate in the parade. This year's parade is coming up on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

There are so many great villages and downtowns in Western New York but is this list correct what do you think?

1. East Aurora

2. Williamville

3. Kenmore

4. Lewiston

5. Hamburg

6. Lancaster?

