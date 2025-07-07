The heat is going to be raging in some areas of New York State this week and we all need to keep safety in mind.

The weather is going to change as we see a few strong storms move in and could produce some flash floods when they arrive.

However, summer just started and there are many hot days ahead!

The sun will be shining again this week and New York State is asking you to be mindful of the things that are happening around you.

According to the New York State Department of Health, if you see a child in a hot car, call 911!

"See a child in a hot car? Call 911 immediately and follow instructions. Emergency personnel are trained to respond".

Simply keeping the car running with air conditioning on in the shade is not enough. If you have to make a stop, take the kids with you.

I am a father of four kids, all under the age of 9. Many times, when I am in a hurry, it crossed my mind that I can just run and and out and the kids will be OK in the car. However, my mind races to all the things that could go wrong in a very short amount of time.

Too often when I am in a store, the person ahead of me is slow or their is an issue with a cash register or the person working the counter is nowhere to be found. There really is no "quick" trip to a store.

Be safe and enjoy the summer!