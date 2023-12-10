These Snow Totals For New York State Towns Are Impressive

The winter will officially begin in less than two weeks but you wouldn't know it here in New York State. The winter weather has come and gone and come back again in some locations and piled up quite a bit of snow.

The morning commute was snarled and slow for drivers in and around Western New York on Thursday morning as a blast of heavy, wet snowed pounded the are just before the drive started. The good news is that it will be gone for the ride home as rain is coming back.

As we watch the weather roller coaster go up and down and back and forth, there have been some impressive snow totals reported from the overnight and predawn blitz of snow.

The Buffalo Airport recorded 2.9 inches of snow had fallen before 8am Thursday! That all fell in a relatively short amount of time. However, other areas in Erie County and portions of Cattaraugus got a good layer of snow as well.

Williamsville recorded 5 inches, Elma Center 3.3, Ischua 2.2. In Niagara County, there were also some bigger numbers than expected. Lockport received 3.8 and Sanborn got 3.6 inches. In Genesee County, Pembroke got 3.9 inches and the winner as of early Thursday in Monroe County was Honeoye Falls with 2.9 inches.

The extended outlook is calling for some areas to get rain and warmer temperatures for the weekend. In some locations the highs can get in to the upper 50s and low 60s.

5 Vehicles That Don't Belong On The Roads In A Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Remembering Pearl Harbor Around New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden