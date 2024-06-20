Important Notice For Anyone Who Camps In New York State

The busy summer is almost here and the campgrounds across New York State are open and ready! But there is an important reminder for anyone who is planning to camp in New York State.

There is nothing like the smell of a wood fire burning on a cold crisp day. But the firewood that you are burning does come with a lot of hard work. Whether it’s wood that you cut down and split on your own or have someone deliver to you, there is a lot of work involved when it comes to stacking and getting ready for that wood to be burnt.

But the wood that you were burning also comes with a few restrictions. Did you know, that in New York State there are certain laws pertaining specifically to firewood and where it is sent to or delivered to?

Here are just three of the examples of some of the laws you should be aware of regarding Firewood’s in New York State.

The regulation pertains to all species of wood, cut or not cut, split or not split, that is destined for use as fuel. Logs would only be subject to the regulation if their intended use is as firewood.