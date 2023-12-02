Famous Buffalo Pizzeria Finally Opens Up Second Location

Think about all the great local restaurants that we have in Western New York. Now think about how many of them should have more than one location?

I said for years that Taffy’s in Orchard Park should have a location north of Buffalo and maybe another in the south towns. It’s such a popular place that would probably do amazing with other spots.

There are quite a few pizza places in Western New York that could easily have multiple locations, but sadly only have one location. That changes for Imperial Pizza.

The famous South Buffalo pizza place has finally opened up their Main Street location in Buffalo. It’s down the street from Canisius University, and earlier this fall, they celebrated the new location with free pizza slices out front.

Imperial did have a north towns location in the works a few years back but that never materialized. This location will provide a lot of business people a chance to get Imperial Pizza, since that’s a very busy place for those who work 9-5 shifts. That’s one of the things that has kept Imperial busy over the years with their original location — hard-working South Buffalonians who go their for slices of full pizzas.

The South Buffalo location underwent a huge transformation nearly five years ago, adding a restaurant area and a full bar.

It’s very cool that Imperial decided to add this second location; now we wait to see which next locally owned restaurant with one location will open up a much-needed second spot.

