You’ll Need Your ID To Buy This In New York State

The next time you go to buy some baking supplies here in New York State you may need to bring your identification to prove that you are of legal age.

There are a variety of laws that changed as of the start of the year six month ago. Not all were laws that prevent you from doing things. For example, the minimum wage laws have changed and there are plans to increase the wages again soon.

However, every now and again, we are faced with a law or rule that catches us off guard. For example, having to show an ID when you buy baking soda?

A friend of mine was shopping in a store in New York State and was asked for ID when he went to buy baking soda! Apparently, baking soda is a big recipe for some drugs and is used by drug dealers and there are also online challenges that some are saying are too dangerous for kids. These are all the reasons that were provided when my friend asked "why"?

There are some places in the United States that also have been discussing this as well. According to a post on JohnLocke.org from a few years ago:

Now it seems that folks in Missouri may soon need an ID to purchase Baking Soda because it’s a substance used in the development of crack-cocaine. Now you might have to get carded in Missouri to bake a cake.