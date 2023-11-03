Lost Your Ice Scraper? Here’s What Buffalo, New York Uses

Now that we are in November, it’s a gamble as to when it will snow next, but it’s good to always be prepared.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is projecting that there will be snow flurries on Tuesday, November 7, so hopefully you have an ice scraper in your car before then.

But if you happen to forget an ice scraper, or refuse to believe summer is over and you don’t want to grab your scraper from the garage, there is a last resort option that you can usually count on.

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

Chief Meteorologist at WGRZ, Patrick Hammer, actually mentioned this idea first on Daybreak. He said that the “best old school scrapers” (when it comes to ice on the windshield), you could always use a “CD case” or “visa credit card.”

Admittedly, there have been times when I didn’t have an ice scraper in the car, due to unexpected ice overnight or it got cold back when I worked overnight shifts, and I never thought once to try such an incredible idea.

But turns out, tons of people do it all the time!

One TikTok user was even surprised by how well the CD case method work.

Do you think REO Speedwagon would mind someone using their CD to get the ice off their car?

Considering they are from the Midwest, they probably would understand the struggle.

10 Worst Years For Snow In Western New York Buffalo is known for being the capital of snowfall, but some years were worst than most. These are the worst 10 years that Buffalo has ever seen when it comes to the amount of snowfall. Gallery Credit: Getty Image, Canva Image

29 Photos Of Western New York's First Snowfall 2023 Depending on where you live, you may have had more snow (or less!) than others in Western New York. See the snow pictures submitted by residents all over WNY on Facebook. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Public Facebook Thread