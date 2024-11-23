I Think This Has To Be The Most GORGEOUS Deer In New York State

There is no shortage of whitetail deer in New York State. In fact, there are some who say some of the best deer hunting in the country is in portions of New York.

From Western New York, to the Capital Region and everywhere in between, New York State has so much more to offer than just the Big Apple. New York City is great in it's own way. However, those of us who have loved in the Empire State our entire lives know that once you get beyond the city limits, it is a beautiful state.

Recently, I was sent a few photos of what might be the most beautiful whitetail deer that you may ever see.

One of the coolest things to come along for hunters, and those who own property, is a trail camera that can send pictures remotely. When you are not in your deer stand or on your land, you can still see what is going on! These photos were sent to us from a landowner in Western New York.

This deer is what is known as "piebald". According to deerassociation.com: "Piebald deer are born with a rare genetic condition that gives them small to large patches of white hair mixed in randomly with normal brown hair color. Bucks and does can be piebald. Some piebald deer have only a few outward signs of the condition, such as small patches of white hair. Others might be mostly white".