I.D. Required For This Baking Product In New York State?

It is Cyber Monday and the deals are everywhere. If you open your email today you will see hundreds of offers for anything from tanning deals to car parts. But some things you just can't get online and need to pick them up in store.

The holidays are here! Over the next few weeks, we will be wrapping gifts, spending time with friends and celebrating a new year. But before you bake, you may be shocked to see what some stores are asking you for.

A friend of mine was shopping in a store in New York State and was asked for ID when he went to buy baking soda! Apparently, baking soda is a big ingredient for some drugs and is used by drug dealers and there are also online challenges that some are saying are too dangerous for kids. These are all the reasons that were provided when my friend asked "why"?

There are some places in the United States that also have been discussing this as well. According to a post on JohnLocke.org from a few years ago:

Now it seems that folks in Missouri may soon need an ID to purchase Baking Soda because it’s a substance used in the development of crack-cocaine. Now you might have to get carded in Missouri to bake a cake.

It was just a year ago that the rumors about needing proof to buy whipped cream were circulating online.

The law, which went into effect in November, prohibits the sale of whipped cream chargers — not cans — to customers who are under 21, as the small gas canisters of nitrous oxide known as whippets can be inhaled to get high. Cans of whipped cream weren’t included in the bill, but some convenience store owners began to check customer driver’s licenses for those products, as well.

