Historic Restaurant in Western New York is Closing for Good

The restaurant scene in Buffalo and Western New York is a treasured community. This region's local restaurant and bar scene is the backbone of the community and to say the last several years have been tough, would be an understatement.

Since the pandemic started in March of 2020, there have been a few dozen restaurants and bars which have closed in the Buffalo region. Some of that is due to the money lost during the pandemic, but there are other factors that have caused these storied locations to close.

One of them is personal/family reasons. That's the reason for an upcoming permanent closure for one of Western New York's oldest restaurants.

WKBW is reporting that The Como Restaurant on Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls, NY is closing after this upcoming Saturday. This after rumors have swirled for the last several days that the Niagara Falls location would soon be closing.

The owner says that he is "getting up there in age" and it makes sense to sell the business as of now, since he has nobody else in his family to take over.

The good news is that there maay be a potential sale of the business with the same menu/recipes, but that is not guaranteed to happen. We hope it will though.

This news comes after the two other Como locations closed (Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls and Center Street in Lewiston).

The Como Restaurant & Lounge has been opened for over 90 years. This is a sad day in the Western New York restaurant community.

