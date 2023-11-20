These Jobs Pay The Most In New York State

As we approach the end of the year, all of those expenses seem to creep up on you.

Sure, you may have anticipated the holiday spending and the increase in the heating bills, the snow removal costs, and more….but it adds up quicker than you thought.

These expenses may have you wondering if there are better job options for you in New York state and if there are any jobs that have a more appropriate wage for your living expenses.

If you are looking to get into a new line of work, you may want to consider one of the top 10 highest paying jobs in New York state.

According to Business Insider , these are the top ten highest paying jobs in New York for 2023:

Pediatric Surgeon Pediatric Surgeons in New York state are paid an average salary of $415,810, with approximately 90 of them employed here. Dermatologists Dermatologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $356,080, with approximately 620 of them employed here. Cardiologists Cardiologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $348,860, with approximately 2,370 of them employed here. Chief Executives Chief Executives in New York state are paid an average salary of $324,370 with approximately 4,910 of them employed here. Anesthesiologists Anesthesiologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $309,350, with approximately 2,210 of them employed here. Radiologists Radiologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $308,970, with approximately 1,770 of them employed here. Pathologists Pathologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $307,420, with approximately 930 of them employed here. Ophthalmologists (not including pediatric care) Ophthalmologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $276,580, with approximately 1,100 of them employed here. Obstetricians and Gynecologists Obstetricians and Gynecologists in New York state are paid an average salary of $266,360, with approximately 2,480 of them employed here. Emergency Medicine Physicians Emergency Medicine Physicians in New York state are paid an average salary of $250,260, with approximately 4,610 of them employed here.

According to US News, there are tons of high-paying jobs in New York State that do not require a college degree.

The highest paying jobs for those qualifications are listed below:

Patrol Officer Executive Assistant Flight Attendant Sales Representative Sound Engineering Technician Electrician Plumber Hearing Aid Specialist Brickmason and Blockmason Structural Iron and Steelworker

The median salary for a patrol officer in New York state is about $64, 610, but the other professions in the list above are close to that number.

To see the salaries for highest paying jobs without a college degree, you can click here.

Ahead of the new year, you will hear several people say “New year, New me!” and it can start with your career.

But that decision is up to you. Good luck!

