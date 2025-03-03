We are about to enter the third month of 2025, and many families across New York State are waiting for the money that they are owed.

The winter has felt like it has gone on for over 8 months! The cold and snow have been dragging on and it seems like spring will never get here. However, we are getting closer to the start of the spring and the tax deadline is also not that far away.

Have you filed your 2024 income tax return yet? If so, when can you expect to get that refund and how do you find it?

The tax season is well underway and millions of New York State residents have already filed and are waiting for that check or direct deposit to arrive from the State's Treasury.

Here's The Money New York State Owes Your Family

There is a New York State Refund tracker that will allow you to see where that refund might be in the processing of your return.

It is important to keep in mind that even if the refund has been approved, you will need to make sure that your bank received it. "You cannot use Check Your Refund Status to view the status of a payment. To confirm your payment was received, check with your financial institution".

As for the next round of taxing, there are ways to calculate the taxes that you will pay in 2025 and it is always best to consult with a professional advisor to see what the best option will be for your paycheck and withholding.