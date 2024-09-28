Here Is The Average Annual Salary For Rochester, New York

The fourth quarter of the year is about begin and across New York State, people are thinking about holiday shopping and paying school taxes. But with inflation and higher prices, are people making enough to stay afloat?

The cost of everything is up and it is nearly impossible to leave a grocery store without having to drop at least one hundred dollars! But what is the average annual salary for people in the Rochester, New York area? Does is keep up with the national average?

As we start October, it may be time to ask for a raise? Many companies are putting together budgets for the new year and this could be the best opportunity to put in your request.

According to a recent post the Zip Recruiter website, the average annual salary for the Rochester, New York area in September of 2024 was: "$56,168. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $27.00 an hour. This is equivalent of $1,080 a week or $4,680 a month".

Recently, it was reported that some employees here in New York State will get a boost. Bank of America announced an increase across the board for it's workers.

The year is flying by and the holidays will be here soon. Will you pick up a part time, seasonal job? There are dozens of places and large retailers that will be hiring. It is a good way to offset some of the high prices that we are seeing these days. Thankfully, the interest rates have come down. Although some say it was not a big enough cut, it may save you a few bucks a month.