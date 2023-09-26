Massive Snow For This October Date In New York State

Ready for the snow? Most people in New York State are still enjoying the warm weather of the summer. However, there is at least one model that shows snow for portions of New York State on a specific day.

As we approach the official start of the fall and Autumn here in New York State, it is time to think pumpkin spice and all things cool weather. Football season is here and there is nothing better than a cool, clear night cheering on your favorite team.

The snow is not that far away and even the Farmer's Almanac is saying we will see plenty of snow. But as for the exact date, here is one possibility.

As we saw the high temps set daily records in much of the United States, Rochester, New York was seeing rain. Lots and lots of rain.

Was it good for the garden and farms? In most cases, yes. The issue this summer was the intensity at times that washed out some of the crops on some farms. The National Weather Service mentioned a record amount of rain.

The 12.25" of precipitation at the #Rochester airport was the greatest recorded in the July-August 2-month timeframe. Old record was 12.12" set back in 1947.

Fantasy Dream Home with Island and Lake in Buffalo