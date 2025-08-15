The last few weeks have been tough for many people all around New York State as Legionnaires' Disease has been having a resurgence in America's largest city.

The bacterial infection that has hit New York City hard, and was the cause of at least three deaths in recent days, is continuing to impact the rest of New York State; those who live outside of New York City should be on alert because the bacteria can explode anywhere.

While officials from the New York State Department of Health and New York City Department of Health are working hard to get the bacterial outbreak under control, health departments across the state are taking steps to make sure we're all safe.

All Of New York State May Be Susceptible To Legionnaires' Disease

With cuts to various agencies due to cuts in the Federal Government, local and county health officials have their work cut out for them in trying to keep us all safe.

According to the CDC, Legionnaires' Disease is a very serious and potentially deadly form of pneumonia that is caused by the Legionella bacteria. While the disease is treatable with antibiotics, some people are more susceptible to the disease.

The Legionella bacteria that cause Legionnaires' disease can exist in water vapor, and when people breathe in the mist, they can be infected. The bacteria can exist in places with hot tubs, windshield wiper fluid tanks, public fountains, cooling towers, and other places.

While Legionnaires' Disease infections are rare, there are more than 40 different types of Legionella bacteria, and with the recent outbreaks in New York City, New Yorkers around the state have to be more diligent.

People in cities with older infrastructure, like Buffalo, should take due care to be safe, especially since the Federal government is cutting back on our environmental protections.