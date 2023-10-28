Every Halloween Party This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and it’s a big weekend for fall-themed events around the Greater Buffalo area, including hayrides, bar crawls, festivals, haunted houses, and Halloween parties!

The fall leaves are turning yellow, Halloween parties are happening all around Western New York, and there are some cool, unique events also happening that you won’t be able to do any other time of the year! Plus, you can’t forget about the Oktoberfest celebrations going on around the area, and so many of them are celebrating their final weekend in Western New York.

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

Tons of people are going to be out and about, despite the rainy weather, and if you have no idea where to go to have some fun this weekend, we’re here to help!

Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and this weekend, there are some fun fall festivals, costume contests, a legendary concerts, and of course the Sabres are at home on Sunday.

Take a look at all of the events happening this weekend, and let us know which one is your favorite from Kadie's Kalendar?

Kadie's Kalendar - 10/27-10/29 So much is going on this weekend ahead of Halloween! What event will you be going to? Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image, Getty Image

There is so much to choose from on the list, I completely get it. However, if I had to choose one, the event that I am most excited for is the Howl-O-Weenie 5k. It’s the first time Runner’s Roost has offered this event, and you already know that everyone is going to be decked out in their favorite Halloween costume as they cross the finish line!

This weekend may be the biggest for Halloween celebrations around the area, since many places are holding bar crawls, Halloween parties, costume contests, and more!

It's going to be a fun and exciting weekend in Western New York, but is it really that surprising? There is always something to do in Buffalo, and the F.O.M.O. is real, so choose wisely. :)

Kadie's Kalendar is posted every Friday on our website, displaying the top 10 events in Western New York for the upcoming weekend. Make sure you check back every Friday morning for the best weekend events in the 716.

25 Buffalo-Themed Halloween Costumes For 2023 There's always a Buffalo connection, and that is definitely the case for these 25 Halloween costumes! Which one will you be? Gallery Credit: Getty Image, Canva Image

Complete List Of Buffalo Bills Available On Cameo Gallery Credit: Brett Alan