Massive News From Amazon For Western New York State

The countdown is on and Christmas is less than two months away! Are you ready?Did you start your shopping? There are some great deals and now there is some great news for shoppers in portions of New York State.

These days, most people choose to shop online. However, there is something special about shopping and buying from local stores and businesses. But when it comes to convenience, it is clear that Amazon rules the roost.

Amazon has officially launched its brand-new delivery station in Erie County. The more than 183-thousand square foot facility is located on Bayview Road in Hamburg and it is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Spectrum News reports that:

Delivery stations serve as the last stop before packages arrive at customers' doorsteps. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

